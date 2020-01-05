A health-conscious restaurant is set to open in Roanoke's Ivy Market Shopping Center late this month.
CoreLife Eatery, a fast-casual chain that opened its first location in Syracuse, New York, in 2015, is scheduled to open in Roanoke on Jan. 30, said George Grammenopoulos, an area developer and franchisee with CoreLife Eatery.
"Roanoke seems to be a great fit for the CoreLife concept," he said.
The city appears to have a healthy outlook, Grammenopoulos said, and the nearby Earth Fare grocery store indicates Roanoke has the population to support a brand like CoreLife.
The restaurant is expected to hire 40 to 50 employees for its Roanoke location, which is around 3,400 square feet, Grammenopoulos said.
What sets CoreLife apart from its competitors is that everything is made from scratch in-house, he said, including broth, sauces and salad dressings. The eatery's menu features green bowls, grain bowls, warm rice bowls and broth bowls.
In addition to sit-down dining, Grammenopoulos said the restaurant offers catering and takeout orders, which can be made via mobile app. He indicated these options have been successful in other CoreLife markets.
CoreLife Eatery will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
