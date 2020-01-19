An insurance company is moving into Roanoke County's Metis Plaza.
The county and Metis Holdings, owner of the building, announced that The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. will occupy 13,655 square feet on the second floor of the former Allstate building on Electric Road.
The addition of Hanover, a property and casualty insurance company, will bring the building to nearly 80% occupancy, according to a news release.
Hanover already had a presence in the Roanoke Valley with offices in Salem. A spokesman said the company's lease was up and it decided to explore options, ultimately landing at Metis Plaza. Hanover will bring 70 employees to Metis Plaza.
"After a thorough search of the Roanoke Valley, we found Metis Plaza to be a great fit for our organization," Kathryn Holland, assistant vice president of business operations for Hanover, said in the news release. She cited amenities like the on-site fitness center and cafe — Fit Studio and Lapis Cafe & Lounge — as factors in the decision.
Metis Holdings, which bought the building for $4 million in 2017, is the plaza's anchor and namesake. Other tenants include Lucas & Kite law firm, Vistar Children's Eye Care Center and Vistar corporate offices.
The news release indicated that the redevelopment project constitutes a $10 million investment and could house 600 workers at full occupancy. Renovations will continue this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.