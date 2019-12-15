A new hair salon has opened on Williamson Road.
John Marshall and Jaimal Viney opened Different Styles Cuts & More on Nov. 11. The two met when Viney sat down in the styling chair of Marshall, a barber.
Marshall said barbershop talk led the men to realize they were related and eventually to discussions about opening an upscale salon together.
Different Styles Cuts & More offers numerous barbers and stylists, along with a massage therapist, a micro blade specialist and a makeup artist, Marshall said.
“This is a one-stop shop,” he said.
Marshall, who is originally from West Virginia, moved to Roanoke a few years ago to attend the Paul Mitchell cosmetology school.
Marshall said he and Viney were attracted to the 2,500-square-foot location on Williamson Road because of bustling commercial activity along the corridor. The numerous cars traveling down the road could translate into business for the salon, Marshall said, noting that it has a large window that would allow passersby to see the stylists and barbers at work.
“I think it’s a great location,” Marshall said.
Different Styles Cuts & More is at 4113 Williamson Road and is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
