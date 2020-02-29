A new shop selling antiques, home and garden decor is joining the retail lineup in Roanoke's Grandin Village. 

The Grey Goose is set to open Tuesday in the former Cardinal Bicycle location on Grandin Road, according to Shellie Ramsey, who owns the store along with her husband, Bill. The couple moved to Roanoke from Chattanooga, Tennessee, about three years ago. 

The store is named for a goose decoy Ramsey bought at an estate sale, one of the first pieces she purchased with the store in mind. 

Ramsey described the store as "upscale," but not overly expensive. 

"I think decorating can be done without breaking the bank," she said. 

Marlee Kauffman will serve as The Grey Goose's in-house artist. She'll often be in the shop painting and her works will be sold exclusively in the store. Kauffman said she plans to do a series of paintings highlighting Grandin Village. 

Ramsey said she's been in this line of work her whole life, but The Grey Goose is the first shop of her own. She plans to stock both new and antique items, much of the latter coming from estate sales and auctions. 

The Grey Goose will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County.

