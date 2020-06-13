A new soul food restaurant has opened in Vinton.
DeMarco Trent opened Granny’s Grill in May. The restaurant is named for his grandmother, an important influence in Trent’s cooking. He said the menu includes some of her recipes.
When Trent served his curry chicken and jerk chicken — both of which appear on the Granny’s Grill menu — to friends and family, they encouraged him to open a restaurant. Trent said he handles the meats on the menu, arriving early to begin seasoning them before opening.
Trent said he’s been working since the fall to prepare the space, which was not originally equipped for a restaurant. Granny’s Grill has a few tables inside, but Trent said he expects takeout to make up the bulk of his business. He’d like to add some picnic tables to allow for outdoor dining.
Business has been good so far, Trent said. Exactly one month after opening, he expected to hit 1,000 sales. Trent said he’s grateful for positive feedback from customers and believes the food speaks for itself.
“Come taste it and I’m pretty sure they’ll be back,” he said.
Granny’s Grill is at 118 N. Pollard St. in Vinton. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
