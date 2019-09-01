The toy lady on Grandin Road has closed up shop.
Imagination Station, a spinoff of a Blacksburg-based store, announced it was closing its doors in August after a four-year run.
The decision was bittersweet, said co-owner Paula Bolte. The shop at 1405 Grandin Road was run by a beloved manager, affectionately referred to as the toy lady, who recently was offered an opportunity to return to another passion in the world of music.
With no one in the wings to take over, Bolte said, the time seemed right to close this chapter. The team was sad to say goodbye to its little Roanoke shop, she said, but happy for its manager and the new adventure she’s starting.
In a post to customers, the store said it was grateful to the community and the families it had come to know.
“We thank you all for all your support through the years and for bringing us so much joy.”
The Blacksburg store, Imaginations Toy & Furniture Co., is still going strong and will absorb the remaining inventory from Imagination Station, Bolte said.
The Boltes plan to put the Roanoke location on the market. The circa-1925 house — situated across the street from Little Green Hive and Rockfish Food & Wine — was renovated when the toy store opened and is zoned for commercial-neighborhood use, according to Roanoke GIS data.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.