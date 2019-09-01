Imagination Station

The toy store in the Grandin Village closed its doors in August after four years at the location.

 ALICIA PETSKA | The Roanoke Times

The toy lady on Grandin Road has closed up shop.

Imagination Station, a spinoff of a Blacksburg-based store, announced it was closing its doors in August after a four-year run.

The decision was bittersweet, said co-owner Paula Bolte. The shop at 1405 Grandin Road was run by a beloved manager, affectionately referred to as the toy lady, who recently was offered an opportunity to return to another passion in the world of music.

With no one in the wings to take over, Bolte said, the time seemed right to close this chapter. The team was sad to say goodbye to its little Roanoke shop, she said, but happy for its manager and the new adventure she’s starting.

In a post to customers, the store said it was grateful to the community and the families it had come to know.

“We thank you all for all your support through the years and for bringing us so much joy.”

The Blacksburg store, Imaginations Toy & Furniture Co., is still going strong and will absorb the remaining inventory from Imagination Station, Bolte said.

The Boltes plan to put the Roanoke location on the market. The circa-1925 house — situated across the street from Little Green Hive and Rockfish Food & Wine — was renovated when the toy store opened and is zoned for commercial-neighborhood use, according to Roanoke GIS data.

Get business news delivered straight to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Tags

Alicia Petska covers what's happening in Roanoke County and the City of Salem.

Load comments