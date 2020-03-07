Glo Custom Spray Tanning opened its own salon in Vinton last week.
Amy Bourgeois started the business in her home several years ago, providing custom spray tans to family and friends in a spare bedroom. Last June she began renting space in a salon in Salem. The move to Vinton gives Bourgeois a salon of her own.
"I really want to kind of expand and broaden my reach to how many people I can introduce to sunless tanning," she said.
When Bourgeois was younger, she regularly used tanning beds. But in her 30s, she started to realize how harmful it had been for her skin.
Bourgeois said she's passionate about helping clients, especially young people, learn the importance of protecting their skin and providing them with an alternative way to get that summer glow.
Eventually, Bourgeois would like to open additional locations. Her goal is to build a brand that people trust, which begins with making clients feel comfortable.
Glo Custom Spray Tanning is at 311 Walnut Ave. in Vinton. The salon is open by appointment only and offers online booking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.