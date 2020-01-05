The Advancement Foundation is seeking budding entrepreneurs to participate in its sixth annual Gauntlet Business Program and Competition.
The program, which kicks off Feb. 4, is for people who want to start or expand a business in the region. The Vinton nonprofit has opened registration on its website, theadvancementfoundation.org.
The Gauntlet includes business training, mentorship and scaling strategies, among other things, in a series of classes offered over 10 weeks. The classes take place every Tuesday, starting Feb. 4, and are held at the Vinton War Memorial and Dabney S. Lancaster Community College.
At the end of the program, participants are eligible to compete for cash and prizes amounting to more than $300,000.
Last year more than 120 entrepreneurs participated in the program and 50 in the Gauntlet competition. The first-place winner was Formable Grabber, which produces tools designed to get into hard-to-reach places. The Covington-based company took home more than $21,000 in prizes.
