The Buffalo Hemp Co. plans to open a retail store in Roanoke's Wasena neighborhood.
The company, which grows hemp in addition to selling CBD products, opened a store in Floyd in September. Derek Wall, a co-owner of the business, described the concept as "farm to retail."
"We always had aspirations to get into the Roanoke market," he said, noting that many of the company's online orders come from the Roanoke area.
The Wasena neighborhood seemed like the right fit, as it has become a more "hip, alternative community," Wall said. Several new businesses, like Bloom restaurant and wine bar and Roasters Next Door coffee shop, have given new life to Main Street.
The Buffalo Hemp Co. plans to locate on the same block, in a building painted bright green. Wall said he hopes to open the Roanoke store in March.
The store will offer a variety of products, Wall said, from topicals like body butter to tinctures and dog treats. Education will also be part of the store's mission.
"We always have thought opening these stores would help educate the public about our products, about CBD in general," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.