The Buffalo Hemp Co. plans to open a retail store in Roanoke's Wasena neighborhood. 

The company, which grows hemp in addition to selling CBD products, opened a store in Floyd in September. Derek Wall, a co-owner of the business, described the concept as "farm to retail."

"We always had aspirations to get into the Roanoke market," he said, noting that many of the company's online orders come from the Roanoke area. 

The Wasena neighborhood seemed like the right fit, as it has become a more "hip, alternative community," Wall said. Several new businesses, like Bloom restaurant and wine bar and Roasters Next Door coffee shop, have given new life to Main Street. 

The Buffalo Hemp Co. plans to locate on the same block, in a building painted bright green. Wall said he hopes to open the Roanoke store in March.  

The store will offer a variety of products, Wall said, from topicals like body butter to tinctures and dog treats. Education will also be part of the store's mission. 

"We always have thought opening these stores would help educate the public about our products, about CBD in general," he said. 

