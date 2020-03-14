First Team Automotive Group is building a new 15,000-square-foot facility for Volkswagen sales and service in Roanoke County.
Construction of the facility is already underway and expected to be completed in the fall, according to a news release from Roanoke County. It will be at 6614 Peters Creek Road, next to the Hollins Library.
The facility will have a modern two-story open showroom, two indoor lounges and a boutique selling VW merchandise. It will feature the latest technology and be equipped for service of electric vehicles, according to the release.
First Team CEO George Pelton said in a statement that the company was honored to have served the region's Volkswagen needs for 25 years.
"We are thrilled to announce that we will bring the latest Volkswagen facility design experience and the newest technology to our VW owners with this new showroom," he said.
The facility marks the ninth expansion of the First Team Automotive Group in Western Virginia over the past 30 years, the release states.
"First Team is a valuable Roanoke County business and an engaged corporate partner. We appreciate their continued investments and commitment to grow their footprint in Roanoke County,” David Radford, chairman of the county board of supervisors, said in a statement.
The First Team Auto Mall was founded in 1988. It represents the Hyundai, Genesis, Nissan, Subaru and Volkswagen brands.
