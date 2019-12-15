Your Pie, a fast-casual pizza restaurant, has come to Blacksburg.

Sisters Renee Goodling and Dawn Holesa are from Pennsylvania but chose Blacksburg for their franchise after visiting Virginia Tech with their children.

Goodling was introduced to the area when her sons’ travel ball teams played in tournaments at the university, while Holesa has children currently attending Tech.

The sisters are first-time restaurant owners who wanted to try something different in retirement. Holesa is a former elementary school teacher and principal and Goodling a former nurse.

Your Pie opened its first restaurant in Athens, Georgia, in 2008 and now has locations across the country. Your Pie offers pizza, paninis and salads. Customers can choose from signature menu items or build their own. Beer and wine will also be served at the Blacksburg location.

Your Pie Blacksburg officially opened Friday but earlier in the week had a series of “dine and donate” events, which Goodling and Holesa described as soft openings where the restaurant served free pizzas and collected donations for the town’s fire and rescue departments.

Being an active member of the community is important to Your Pie, Holesa said, and they hope to hold dine and donate events regularly.

The owners encouraged diners to visit the new addition to the Blacksburg dining scene.

“And become a regular,” Holesa said.

Your Pie Blacksburg is at 608 University City Blvd. It’s open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Get business news delivered straight to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Tags

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County.

Load comments