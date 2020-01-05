Popular Vinton burger joint Farmburguesa has opened its long-awaited Roanoke location.
Farmburguesa was expected to open its doors in Grandin Village last year, but encountered delays with permitting and construction. The building, which had been vacant for several years, required extensive work and more than 20 inspections, said Kat Pascal, who owns the restaurant along with fiance Jimmy Delgado and sister-in-law Ashley Overbay.
"It’s amazing that we’ve had so much support," Pascal said. "I would really say that that is what keeps you going and motivated."
Friday was a soft opening for Farmburguesa with limited hours, which Delgado said would continue until the staff was fully trained. The restaurant operated similarly when it opened in Vinton in 2018.
One of the differences between the two restaurants is size. The Grandin Village Farmburguesa is approximately 1,400 square feet, making it significantly larger than the original in Vinton. Also, the new location will offer beer and wine.
But the menu in Grandin Village will be familiar to those who have dined at Farmburguesa in Vinton. Delgado said there will be some new additions, but they will be added at both locations.
The couple was eager to expand to Grandin Village specifically because they live in the area. They hope to open additional locations in the future.
"We don’t want to rush into it, but we would like to keep growing," Delgado said.
