A Famous Anthony's restaurant damaged by a May explosion has reopened.
Bonny Viar, vice president of operations at Famous Anthony's, said it felt great to open the doors of the Brookside location on Williamson Road on Nov. 18.
Customers and crew were excited to be back in the building, Viar said, noting that the restaurant was able to retain its staff by shifting them to other locations during the closure. Numerous regulars dined at the restaurant the day it reopened.
"It was all hugs and 'Welcome back' and 'We’ve missed you,'" she said. "It was just fantastic, it was just such a warm welcoming."
The explosion was believed to be caused by a natural gas leak in the mechanical room in the back of the restaurant. Structural repairs were made to that part of the building, Viar said. The restaurant also got fresh carpet, a new coat of paint and upgrades to its bathrooms.
"We’re just very grateful to be back and very grateful for our loyal customers," she said. "They have definitely come out and given us a lot of support."
