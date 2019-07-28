A new pizza parlor owned by natives of Naples is serving up pies in Salem.
Papa’s Pizza, a family-run restaurant, is offering a menu of pizzas, pasta, salads and strombolis.
“We’ve been in the pizza business for 20 years,” said co-owner Vincenzo De Giovanni. “Our restaurant is a friendly place with reasonable prices and high-quality food.”
De Giovanni said restaurateurs run in his family going back generations. He learned the business from his father while growing up in the southern Italian city of Naples.
His father-in-law, Antonio Palumbo, started Papa’s Pizzeria in Henry County nearly two decades ago. It was voted the best pizza joint in the region in 2018 and 2019 by the readers of Virginia Living magazine.
The new location, located at Ridgewood Farms Shopping Center near LewisGale Medical Center, is an extension of that eatery. The pizzeria took over the space at 1951 Electric Road last occupied by Humble Pie Pizza.
The restaurant’s 68-seat dining room was updated with a new look before Papa’s Pizza opened its doors this month.
The menu includes both classics, such as pepperoni and cheese, and specialty pies, such as Tuscany and barbecue chicken.
Pastas, subs and appetizers are also offered. An order-and-go case with quick lunch options is available for busy commuters.
De Giovanni, who co-owns the eatery with Palumbo, said they aim to offer fresh ingredients and an inviting atmosphere.
“It’s a family-owned restaurant, so we like to have a bunch of families in it,” he said. “Everybody's friendly. I always talk to everybody and like to know their stories and they ask to know my story.”
Papa’s Pizza is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. It’s currently running seven days a week with plans to transition to a six-day schedule once the best rest day is determined.