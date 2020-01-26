A new Domino's has opened in Roanoke County's Keagy Village.

Bryan Hamilton, owner of the franchise, said he chose the Southwest County shopping center just off Electric Road because it would fill a "service gap" between the two other Domino's locations he owns. 

"We are excited to do more business with our existing customers and to welcome new customers attracted by the convenience of our Keagy Village location," Hamilton said in a statement. 

The Domino's at Keagy Village opened at the end of December. Hamilton said the space is roughly 2,200 square feet and has dine-in seating.

The pizza shop is open 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, Hamilton said. 

The Keagy Village shopping center has started to fill in over the last few years. Breakfast spot Famous Toastery opened at the end of 2017 and Orangetheory Fitness opened soon after. 

