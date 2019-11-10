A do-it-yourself studio began offering its first workshops in downtown Roanoke this month.
Hammer & Stain Roanoke, located at 310 Second St. S.W., instructs patrons on making their own home decor. Many of the projects involve painting and personalizing unfinished wood pieces, but ceramics and blankets are also options, according to Brittany Jennelle, who owns the studio along with her sister-in-law Amber Jennelle.
Brittany Jennelle said Hammer & Stain Roanoke participants must register for the workshops online in advance. The studio also hosts private parties, which she said are good for birthdays, work events or ladies' nights out.
There are numerous Hammer & Stain locations throughout the country. The owners of the Roanoke shop live in West Virginia and were first introduced to the concept there.
"We just felt like there was nothing really like it in Roanoke," Brittany Jennelle said.
The workshops range in price depending on the size of the project, but she said on average they cost $45 to $65. The studio provides all supplies and a teacher to guide the class — no prior experience or artistic flair needed.
The studio can accommodate up to 40 people. Jennelle said they aim to offer a minimum of three workshops a week, but the schedule is somewhat dependent upon how many private parties are booked.
