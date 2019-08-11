Sheetz is up and running at its newest location in Daleville on U.S. 220 not far from Interstate 81.
The 24-hour convenience center celebrated its grand opening Aug. 1 with free coffee, prize giveaways and other festivities.
The new store marks the Pennsylvania-based company’s first foray into Botetourt County, according to an online map of its outlets. The chain has four locations in the neighboring Roanoke-Salem market.
In addition to gasoline and snacks, Sheetz is known for serving up food and specialty drinks. The Daleville store spans more than 6,000 square feet and offers a drive-through as well as an on-site car wash.
The company said its sites employ 30 to 35 people in a mix of full- and part-time posts.
To mark its county debut, Sheetz presented a $2,500 donation to the Botetourt County Public Schools Education Foundation.
Identical donations were also made to Feeding America Southwest Virginia and Special Olympics Virginia.
The new store, located at 1725 Roanoke Road, generated extensive community debate when first proposed.
The project was ultimately approved by the county supervisors last year. As part of its proposal, Sheetz agreed it wouldn’t install high-velocity diesel pumps, typically favored by tractor-trailer traffic, and it wouldn’t advertise the location on I-81 exit signs.
The developers also agreed to upgrade the turning lanes at the crossing of Roanoke Road and Catawba Road.
Sheetz, headquartered in Altoona, Pennsylvania, now has nearly 600 locations. It operates in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio and Maryland.