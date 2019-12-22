Roanoke’s Leonore Restaurant has abandoned its plans to eliminate Italian items from the menu and focus exclusively on Venezuelan cuisine.
Owner Miguel Liendo said customer feedback prompted him to set aside his plans to rebrand the Campbell Avenue eatery as Paisano and find a new home for his Italian offerings.
The changes weren’t as popular as Liendo expected, and Leonore regulars bemoaned the loss of their favorite Italian dishes.
“I got a lot of people saying, ‘What are you going to do with the pizza, with my favorite alfredo?’” Liendo said.
So he decided to retain the Italian menu items but also add more Venezuelan food to the restaurant’s offerings.
“It’s more half and half right now,” Liendo said.
The restaurant, which opened in 2012, will keep the Leonore name, which Liendo said pays tribute to his mother.
Business is good at Leonore, Liendo said, noting that customers who stopped dining at the restaurant because they heard the Italian dishes were leaving the menu have returned.
