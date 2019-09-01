Community Inn will return.
The beloved bar and restaurant, a Grandin Village institution, is slowly but surely rebuilding after a two-alarm fire struck it overnight on Easter Sunday.
Inside the circa-1929 structure, crews have been clearing away the damage, effectively creating a blank slate for the upcoming rebuild.
The Morrow family, who have owned the restaurant since 1977, plans to reopen, but a timeline for the remaining work is still being formed.
The renovations will restore the interior, overhaul the plumbing and electrical systems and ensure that the space meets current standards on points, such as ADA-compliant bathrooms, that it was previously exempt from under grandfathering clauses.
The Morrows aim to reopen this fall. The earliest would be October if all goes smoothly, said co-owner Mont Morrow, but that is a best-case outlook.
“We know we’re going to get there,” Morrow said of the restaurant’s return. “We just hope it’s sooner rather than later.”
An adjoining storefront — home to a second location of the popular On The Rise Bakery — also remains closed as the restoration work is done.
The bakery saw some damage from the fire, but the owners initially were hopeful it could reopen quickly. However, the fates of the two locations turned out to be closely linked, as they’re structurally part of the same building.
Like Community Inn, On The Rise now hopes to reopen this fall. Customers, in the meantime, can still find the bakery at its original location downtown, near Market Square, at 303 Market St.
Since the fire, accidentally kindled by errant smoking materials, an outpouring of support has been heaped on the businesses.
Morrow said his family is deeply grateful for the community’s caring.
“It’s been astounding,” he said. “I knew we would have some support, but I didn’t realize it would be to this extent.”
Plans and permits for the looming renovations are still being finalized, Morrow said. The cleanup and remediation phase was extended by the discovery of asbestos in the basement.
But work has been proceeding steadily. Crews recently put a new roof on the building.
In August, the construction uncovered a forgotten bit of the site’s history: an outdoor sign advertising the prices for a cleaners that used to occupy the building. The sign promises professionally laundered shirts for 20 cents apiece and suits and dresses for 89 cents.
Morrow said he hopes to leave the sign on display when the restaurant reopens.
