The Christiansburg IHOP has permanently closed.
A company spokesperson confirmed that the pancake house, located at 65 Peppers Ferry Road N.W., closed April 16.
“We are not aware of any plans by the Franchisee to reopen this location. We greatly appreciate our neighbors’ patronage over the years and hope to welcome back Pancakers at one of our other locations in a nearby location soon,” a company spokesperson said in an email.
There are no other IHOP locations in the New River Valley, but there are three in the Roanoke Valley.
No explanation for the closure was provided. It’s unclear if the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced restaurants to shift to takeout and delivery-only models, played any part in the decision.
