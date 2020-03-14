A longtime Christian bookseller is drawing more customers after moving to a new location in Botetourt County.
Scripture Truth Book Company was founded in 1956 as a mail-order supplier of Bibles and Christian books. Today, in-person retail is also part of its business. The new location is "more friendly" for walk-in customers, said Gregg Brodsky, a partner in the business.
"It's just a better atmosphere for shopping," he said.
The new location offers more visibility, as it's right off U.S. 220 in a building Scripture Truth previously used as a warehouse. Since moving in November, Brodsky said he's noticed a "real big pickup in foot traffic."
Brodsky said his family first began discussing the move more than a year ago. He estimated that the new showroom is about 1,800 square feet, allowing customers to more comfortably browse the inventory, which includes Bibles, books and gifts.
Brodsky expects the retail storefront to become a bigger part of Scripture Truth's business. The store, at 458 Botetourt Road in Fincastle, is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
