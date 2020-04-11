Chipotle Mexican Grill plans to open a location in Christiansburg later this year.
The fast-casual restaurant leased a 2,350-square-foot space in the Christiansburg Marketplace shopping center, according to Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, which negotiated the lease on behalf of the tenant.
A spokesman for Chipotle confirmed the company plans to open a location in Christiansburg this fall.
Chipotle has numerous locations throughout the region — two each in Blacksburg and Roanoke — but this will be its first in Christiansburg.
Ed Kimple, a broker with Thalhimer, said the new location will have a drive-up window where customers can pick up orders made via Chipotle’s app.
Much of the Marketplace shopping center, located near the New River Valley Mall, is vacant, but redevelopment efforts are underway. Current tenants include Arby’s and a Harbor Freight hardware store.
"The location of this center is great and the redevelopment was long overdue," Kimple said.
