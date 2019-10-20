A longtime children’s clothing boutique is reopening its brick-and-mortar storefront after shifting to an online-only outlet in 2013.
The owners of Babies and Children Inc. said they were excited to be reopening the doors of the Roanoke shop, located at 2710 Franklin Road, near Burger King and the nonprofit Community Christmas Store.
The shop, which first opened 33 years ago, offers clothes, shoes and accessories for tots ranging from newborns to children sizes 7 for boys and 6X for girls.
Clothing brands include Magnolia Baby, Angel Dear, Kissy Kissy and Perfectly Tied. The boutique’s specialties include clothes made from ultra-soft Peruvian pima cotton.
“Whether the need is casual or dressy you will find what you need at Babies and Children with hundreds of outfits to from which to choose,” said store president Fred Willis. “We have many customers who once bought for their children and are now buying for their grandchildren.”
The 5,000-square-foot boutique is open now with operating hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays and from noon to 3 p.m. Sundays.
