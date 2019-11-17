Bricks 4 Kidz has relocated to Oak Grove Plaza in Roanoke County.
The children's enrichment program, which offers after school classes and birthday parties centered around Legos, moved into its new location at 2009 Electric Road in October.
Shelly Whitaker, owner of the local franchise, said the end of her lease at Towers Shopping Center prompted the change. She liked the family-friendly nature of Oak Grove Plaza, where other tenants include a dance studio, a swim school, a martial arts club, an escape room and an ice cream shop.
"We're with like demographics here," Whitaker said.
There could be opportunities for partnership with some of those other businesses, she said.
Convenience was also a factor, Whitaker said, as the new location is closer to a number of the schools to which Bricks 4 Kidz brings its programs.
The space at Oak Grove is approximately 1,000 square feet, about the same size as the program's former home at Towers. Overall, she said the setup is largely the same.
"If you’ve built with us before, it’s kind of business as usual," Whitaker said.
