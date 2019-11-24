A retail store specializing in CBD, or cannabidiol, products has opened in Roanoke County.

Your CBD Store Roanoke, located at 4204 Brambleton Ave., offers everything from oil tinctures and relief creams to gummies and dog products, said Ryan Schirmer, who owns the store with Laura Warren.

"Our store is 100% dedicated to selling CBD products," he said. "So we have pretty much everything under the sun."

The store opened Nov. 1, and Schirmer expects the first few months will be an educational period. There are still many misconceptions about CBD, Schirmer said, but he and Warren are eager to answer customers' questions.

"That's why we're here," he said.

Schirmer said he got into the business because of his godmother, who turned to CBD for relief after a car accident and started a Your CBD Store of her own outside Atlanta.

Your CBD Store is a chain with locations across the country, including several others in Virginia.

Schirmer and Warren moved from Raleigh, North Carolina, to start the store, but both grew up in the Roanoke area.

The Roanoke store is open Monday-Saturday. During the week, it is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

