A Roanoke restaurant beloved by country music star Kacey Musgraves is expanding.
Caribbica Soul, currently located in the Roanoke City Market Building, plans to open a larger location just down the street at 215 Market St. S.E., according to Arton Williams, who owns the restaurant with his family.
He plans to keep the market building space up and running through the end of his lease, at which point Williams said he may explore another venture there. Caribbica Soul opened in the market building in 2017.
Williams said he was prompted to look for another location because business has been booming, which he attributed in part to the endorsement from Musgraves, who tried the restaurant's Caribbean and soul cuisine when she was in town for FloydFest last year.
The larger space, which previously housed various Mexican restaurants, will allow Caribbica Soul to grow its catering business and also add breakfast to its menu.
"We definitely want to introduce Roanoke to Caribbean-style breakfast," Williams said.
At its new location, the restaurant will have live music and Williams said he'd also like to show movies in the basement. He hopes to open the Market Street location in February.
