The Bush-Flora building in downtown Roanoke is being redeveloped to house an art gallery and apartments.
The Alexander/Heath Contemporary gallery, currently located just a few blocks away at the corner of Campbell Avenue and Fifth Street, will move into the space. Gregg Weinschreider, a partner in the gallery, is behind the project.
He became interested in the property when one of his other business ventures, Assured Comfort Beds, had a showroom across the street, said Rachel Markwood, who serves as the company's marketing director.
The building was sold to Dillon's Mill Properties LLC in 2017 for $395,000, according to city GIS records.
Though the Campbell Avenue building is best known for housing the Bush-Flora shoe store, it was originally built around 1910 for Vest Furniture Co. The storefront has been vacant for years.
Markwood said the project will give Alexander/Heath Contemporary a home of its own, as the gallery rents its current space. The new location will offer more space and high ceilings for the gallery, which opened in 2015.
Renovations are already in progress; construction started in February. Markwood said the goal is to have the work completed by the end of November.
The upper levels of the building will house two apartments, she said.
