A new building supply store serving home builders and remodelers is set to open this spring in Christiansburg.

The Martinsville-based Lester Group plans to open its fifth building supply store, New River Building Supply, on May 1.

“We have felt like the market we can serve from that location is somewhat underserved by building supply companies,” said Jay Dickens, president and CEO. “We felt like builders and people doing professional remodeling needed some other choices.”

He also said the New River Valley offered an attractive business climate.

“We see a lot of great potential growth in the long term there,” Dickens said.

The building supply store is on a roughly five-acre site that he said was once a lumberyard. Its address is 2000 Roanoke St.

A news release from the Lester Group says the store is expected to create 15 jobs.

The Lester Group, founded in 1896, is also involved in the manufacturing of treated lumber and doors, management of forest lands and real estate development in Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

