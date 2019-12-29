Roanoke-based Brown Edwards accounting firm will soon have a presence in Richmond.
Gregg & Bailey P.C., based in the state capital, is set to merge with Brown Edwards effective Jan. 1, according to a news release. Partners Brad Bailey and Beth Llewellyn, along with their employees, will join the Brown Edwards team. They are expected to bring many of G&B's clients with them, the release said.
This is the latest in a series of strategic mergers and acquisitions for Brown Edwards.
"This merger positions us to provide a greater depth of expertise and resources to serve our clients, especially those in the Richmond area, strengthens Brown Edwards' position as one of the largest independent CPA firms in Virginia, and expands our geographic footprint into a vital market," CEO Jason Hartman said in the release.
Brown Edwards provides assurance, tax and business advisory services to clients in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee. With the addition of the Richmond location, the firm now has 11 offices.
Virginia Business Magazine recognized Brown Edwards as the eighth largest accounting firm in the state, based on the number of certified public accountants. It is an independent firm with more than 350 employees.
