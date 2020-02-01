In an effort to expand its offerings, Roanoke-based accounting firm Brown Edwards has acquired a company that provides real estate services.
Brown Edwards announced it has acquired a majority interest in Covenant Real Estate Services LLC, a full-service real estate title and settlement firm based in the Roanoke Valley.
"Real estate service offerings are a natural fit with our goal of being a one-stop-shop and most trusted advisor for our clients," CEO Jason Hartman said in a news release.
Covenant founders Jerry Dunnavant and Roger Kronau will continue in their roles as president and operations manager, respectively. Dunnavant will also serve as director of business development for Brown Edwards, according to the release.
Though Brown Edwards has made a series of strategic mergers and acquisitions over the last few years, this is its first related to real estate services, said Mike Walton, director of marketing and communication.
Brown Edwards provides assurance, tax and business advisory services to clients in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee. It is an independent firm with more than 350 employees.
