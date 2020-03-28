Blue Ridge Hydroponics has moved to Old Southwest.
The hydroponics store, which helps people garden year-round indoors, was previously located on Williamson Road. The new store, which is on Marshall Avenue, opened its doors to customers last week.
Store manager Jeremy Poe said the new location was attractive because it lends itself to more foot traffic, which he hopes will help Blue Ridge Hydroponics get its name out. He said customers seemed excited about the move.
The store carries parts for hydroponic systems and also supplies like soil and fertilizer.
With the move, Blue Ridge Hydroponics will no longer sell homebrew and wine-making supplies, which Poe said was not doing as well.
Tommy Bryant, the owner of Blue Ridge Hydroponics, said the checkout counters at the new showroom are made of reclaimed wood from shipping pallets for soils and other products sold at the store.
Blue Ridge Hydroponics is at 501-A Marshall Ave. S.W. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
