Zagster bikes can now be used to tool around Salem’s greenways and downtown destinations.
The bikeshare service, which debuted locally in 2017, is expanding into Salem with stations outside the downtown library and the Eddy Avenue greenway entrance.
The service allows users to rent a bike by checking one out via Zagster’s app. Bikes can be taken anywhere but must returned to a Zagster station at the end of the ride.
Salem’s stations join other locations in Roanoke and Vinton. Cyclists can return a bike to any station in the region.
Salem leaders welcomed the new amenity as another milestone in the community’s progress toward promoting recreation and refurbishing its downtown center.
The expansion also more closely connects the city to its neighbors, officials said.
Zagster bikes can be rented by the hour or under an annual membership plan. The service was brought to the Roanoke Valley by the regional agency RIDE Solutions.
The newest stations in Salem were unveiled in July. Freedom First Credit Union supported the project by sponsoring the downtown location.