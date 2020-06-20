Fralin’s Produce on Bent Mountain has a new name and new owners.
The store, which sells fruits, vegetables and other staples, now operates under the name Grateful Produce. Dave and Dawn Trible, who live in the area and own Bottom Creek Farm, recently took over the business, which opened for the season a few weeks ago.
“We are trying to honor the Fralins, who of course had the store for many years, as well as their patrons by offering much of the same produce that they had,” Dawn Trible said.
The longtime Bent Mountain residents didn’t want the community to lose the convenience the store provides. Trible said just the other day a woman was in the middle of making spaghetti sauce and realized she'd run out of onions, so she came to Grateful Produce.
“We just really didn’t like the idea of not having that as an option,” she said.
Trible said Grateful Produce will branch out into organic items. Bottom Creek Farm uses organic practices, she said, though it has not gone through the certification process. The farm’s specialty is microgreens, which will be available at the store. The Tribles did not previously sell at Fralin’s Produce.
Though the Fralins have retired from the business, Trible said they are growers and Grateful Produce will continue to buy from them.
Grateful Produce is at 10179 Bent Mountain Road. It’s currently open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. While the produce store usually closes for the season in October, the new owners hope to keep it open until mid-December.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.