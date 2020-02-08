St. Pierre Salon

The Barber Shop on Main relocated from Wasena to Grandin Village, where it shares space with St. Pierre Salon. 

 CASEY FABRIS | The Roanoke Times

The Barber Shop on Main has moved from the Wasena neighborhood to Grandin Village. 

Chase Mabry, co-owner of the barbershop, said it is now sharing space with St. Pierre Salon on Memorial Avenue, which his mother owns. 

The salon and barbershop are located in a house that Mabry estimated was approximately 2,000 square feet. He said the front of the house was renovated to accommodate the barbershop. 

The Barber Shop on Main, which opened in Wasena in 2016, relocated last month. 

Though the shop is no longer on Main Street, Mabry said he plans to keep the name, at least for now. 

Tags

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County.

Load comments