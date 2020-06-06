Back Country Ski & Sport

Back Country Ski and Sport announced that its Salem location would close this month.

A statement on the company’s website said the decision did not come easily; the store has served the Roanoke Valley for 27 years.

“It has been a wonderful journey to serve the community here and build relationships that have flourished far beyond just doing business. We’ve had marriages, families, and what will be lifelong friendships originate out of this store,” the statement reads.

It’s unclear whether the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hurt many retailers, was a factor in the decision to close the outfitter. Requests for comment were not returned.

The company’s website indicates that the last day of operation at the Salem Back Country store is set for June 15. The statement thanked shoppers for their support over the years.

The Blacksburg location is not affected by the Salem closure and will remain open. It is at 3710 S. Main St.

