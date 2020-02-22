Roanoke creative agency B2C Enterprises is getting a new name and home.
President Bruce Bryan said the agency is moving to a house-turned-office on Walnut Avenue in Old Southwest. B2C has been at its current location on Kirk Avenue since Bryan founded the agency more than 10 years ago.
"It’s bittersweet because we really love being on that creative alley, but it was a great opportunity," he said.
As the agency has grown, space has become limited. The new office, which Bryan said offers more than 5,000 square feet, will give B2C room to further expand and have spaces where the team can work together more easily.
"We just wanted to give ourselves a little elbow room and [were] looking for an environment that allows for even more collaboration," he said.
Work on the building is currently underway. Bryan said he hopes B2C will move into its new office in March.
Additionally, the agency is rebranding. The name B2C refers to business-to-consumer marketing, but Bryan said the agency's work now also includes business to business marketing, and the name can throw people off.
He plans to change the agency's name to 5 Points Creative, which he described as a nod to the five entry points for businesses that work with the agency: marketing, advertising, digital, branding and communications.
Bryan said his team has helped many other companies to rebrand and he's confident they'll have similar success with B2C.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.