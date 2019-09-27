Imagine a game of darts. Now, kick it up a notch or three.
“It’s a great time,” said Dawn Erdman, co-owner of the new Blue Ridge Axe Throwing.
Axe throwing has been gaining popularity nationwide and is now a featured sport on ESPN. The pastime combines elements of classic pub darts with the hardy skillset of a lumberjack.
Throwers take aim at wooden targets with blades that weigh about 2 pounds. Sticking an axe — in the vernacular of the sport — can be both exhilarating and challenging, fans say.
Mastering the art and building on your scores is all part of the fun, Erdman said.
“It becomes a game within yourself,” she said. “Can you beat what you did last time?”
Erdman opened Blue Ridge Axe Throwing this month along with her husband, Rob, and their daughter, Abby Walters.
The space is located within Safeside Tactical’s facility in Roanoke at 1201 Shenandoah Ave. The axe-throwing venue can be accessed through its independent entrance or through Safeside’s showroom.
Blue Ridge Axe Throwing said its space is believed to be the first indoor axe-throwing range in Southwest Virginia.
The sport has been popping up at events locally through partnerships with mobile operators like Salem-based Let’s Party Va or Lynchburg-headquartered Power Play Virginia. But Erdman said this appears to be the first brick-and-mortar location in the region.
The facility offers five targets and on-site safety coaches to help instruct throwers. Targets can be booked by the hour or for private events.
League play organized under the World Axe Throwing League is slated to get underway in January.
The Erdmans also plan to add a mobile unit that can be booked for off-site events. Age restrictions apply for children, and throwers under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The owners expect to be open from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays.
Customers are welcome to bring in snacks and non-alcoholic drinks. Closed-toe shoes are required.
Targets can be booked in advance at www.BlueRidgeAxeThrowing.com. Each can handle groups of up to four. General admission is $20 per thrower per hour.
