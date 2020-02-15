Eli's Provisions has closed and a new store specializing in art and home decor is set to take over the space on downtown Roanoke's Market Street.
The lease for Eli's Provisions, which sold beer and wine along with local food and snacks, ended Jan. 31, according to an official with Center in the Square, which owns the space.
Efforts to reach the owners of Eli's Provisions were unsuccessful.
The space will house a new concept from the owner of Gypsy Palooza Too, located just across the street. Katy Newberry said she plans to call the shop Artsy June.
Where Gypsy Palooza Too focuses on clothing and accessories, she said Artsy June will offer more art, home decor, upcycled furniture and gifts.
"There’s been a lot of ideas that I’ve wanted to bring into Gypsy but it’s such a small space," Newberry said. "I love it, it’s perfect for what we do there, but we just wanted more space. This came available right across the street and it seemed like a wonderful opportunity."
Newberry said she loves being downtown, with its numerous events and tourists. Gypsy Palooza has been on Market Street for almost five years.
Newberry said she hopes to open Artsy June in March. Her lease started Feb. 1 and she's already begun working on the space.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.