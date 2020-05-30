A store specializing in African food, clothing and other items has opened in Roanoke’s Garden City neighborhood.
Hadjos African Supermarket is a one-stop shop for hard-to-find African items.
“A lot of people from my country, it’s hard for us to get those kinds of clothes here. You have to send money back home and have some family member buy and ship it back to you,” said Hadja Swaray, the store’s owner. Swaray, who is originally from West Africa, moved to Roanoke in 2013.
Swaray said she originally began selling African items on Facebook but wanted to open a brick-and-mortar store. She plans to dedicate about half the space in the store to food — no prepared items, but things people will take home to cook with themselves — and the other half to clothing and accessories.
Swaray said she’s still waiting on food shipments but expects to begin stocking food items in June.
Hadjos African Supermarket is located at 3815 Yellow Mountain Road Southeast. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.
