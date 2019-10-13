A longtime Roanoke shop is rolling out a second location at Valley View Mall.
A Little Bit Hippy, a boutique specializing in unique clothes and gifts, now can be found on the mall’s second level near JCPenney.
The storefront is an extension of the shop’s primary location at Towers Shopping Center where it first opened in 1999.
Owner Heidi Bundy, who purchased the shop in 2011, said the addition offered the chance to reach new customers who may not be familiar with the store yet or may find the second location a convenient option.
“It’s been a great experience,” she said. “We’re reaching what seems to be an almost entirely new group of folks.”
The Valley View storefront spans about 700 square feet. The new location opened up in September and reflects, in part, a desire by the mall to spotlight more unique local retailers on its roster.
A Little Bit Hippy has an initial lease running through the end of the holidays, Bundy said, but would consider extending the agreement beyond that.
The shop strives to offer fun, uncommon items along with a welcoming atmosphere that encourages people to stop in to relax and chat, Bundy added.
