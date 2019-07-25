Bristol, Tennessee-based Contura Energy has stepped forward as a potential buyer for three mines owned by bankrupt coal producer Blackjewel LLC in Wyoming and West Virginia.
But the proposal is not yet a done deal. A federal bankruptcy court hearing held Thursday afternoon to consider the deal was continued to Friday morning.
If approved, Blackjewel would sell the Belle Ayr and Eagle Butte mines in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming and the Pax Surface mine in West Virginia to Contura in exchange for $20.6 million, according to the proposal described by Blackjewel’s attorneys in a court filing Thursday. Contura would also be responsible for the multimillion-dollar reclamation obligations at the sites.
Under the proposal, Contura would serve as a “stalking horse” bidder in the sale of three surface mines — meaning it would set the minimum auction price.
The deal could see 700 employees in Wyoming return to work, Blackjewel’s attorneys said in court documents — but separate from these sales, it’s unclear what will happen to the company’s facilities and workers in Virginia.
When Blackjewel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy — which would allow the company to restructure its debts and continue to operate — it listed 27 “principal assets,” including 10 facilities in Virginia. As the bankruptcy case has worked its way through court, operations halted at its sites, which employed nearly 1,700 in Virginia, Kentucky, West Virginia and Wyoming.
Contura said in a news release that if the proposal is approved, it would give Blackjewel an initial purchase deposit of $8.1 million to facilitate the sales process and “cover the Debtor’s near-term working capital needs and general corporate expenses.”
If no larger bids are accepted, Contura said it would pay $12.5 million for the assets, “subject to customary conditions and certain governmental and regulatory approvals.”
This isn’t the first time Contura has owned the two Powder River Basin mines — Contura sold those mines to Blackjewel in 2017, a transaction that Contura said at the time would generate significant income tax deductions of $400 million to $450 million and eliminate about $200 million in undiscounted reclamation obligations.
Contura actually still holds permits for Belle Ayr and Eagle Butte. It was in the “final stages” of transferring them when Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy, Contura said in its release.
“Contura’s divestment of these [Powder River Basin] assets over a year and a half ago was a strategic decision to focus on our met-heavy eastern asset base, and while that remains our strategic focus, our considerations changed when Blackjewel declared bankruptcy,” Andy Eidson, Contura interim co-chief executive officer said in the news release Thursday. “Absent another qualified purchaser for the assets, we have determined that the most prudent path forward is to reacquire these mines to reestablish operations, resume safe and responsible coal production, and bring hundreds of miners back to work.”
Contura has mining operations in northern and central Appalachia, in Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.