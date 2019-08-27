The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to approve a $50,000 performance agreement with Gala Industries, Inc.
Gala Industries, located in Eagle Rock, makes dryers and pelletizing systems. The company employs more than 150 people.
In the past five years, Gala started making large dryers at a leased site in Roanoke County. The dryers require at least 35 feet of overhead space for assembly and the company wants to consolidate that manufacturing at its facility in Eagle Rock.
The company will construct a 20,000 square foot building and relocate six engineering employees to the Botetourt County site.
The construction value will total $3 million and the company will also invest $1.5 million in machinery. The county will pay the company $50,000 in increments once it receives its building permit, completes the expansion footings, installs additional machinery and receives its certificate of occupancy.
The county also agreed to waive all permitting fees for land use and development, including rezoning.
The county estimates the incentive milestones will be complete by Oct. 30, 2020.
No new jobs will be created, but Economic Development Director Ken McFadyen said the county did compete for the expansion with two other locations owned by Gala’s parent companies, Maag and Dover Corporation.
The board of supervisors also approved a rezoning request related to the company’s expansion. About 30 acres were rezoned to an industrial use district so the company could build its new 20,000 square foot building.
This rezoning will also allow the company to build an additional 60,000 square foot facility in Eagle Rock, which company representatives said would most likely lead to job creation. There is no date for the second building and expansion.
McFadyen said the performance agreement with Gala was consistent with those made with other companies. Botetourt County offered economic performance incentives to Metalsa Structural Products, Pratt Industries and Eldor Corp. in recent years.