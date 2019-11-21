More scooters are coming to Roanoke.
BOLT Mobility will be the second company to deploy dockless electric scooters in Roanoke with its launch at noon Friday in the city’s Market Square.
Before the public launch, the company is hosting a safety education demonstration for city officials and law enforcement at the city's public works center.
BOLT was the first company to apply to the city’s scooter permitting process earlier this year. In the meantime, another company, Lime, also applied and launched its scooters last month.
Under a state law passed earlier this year, localities can regulate scooters, but not ban them. In Roanoke, for example, scooters are prohibited on sidewalks and greenways, among other places.
It was unclear Thursday how many scooters BOLT will distribute here. Its July application to the city said the number would be 400, with half deployed downtown initially. Scooter companies typically track where their scooters are used and adjust to place them where they're most popular.
The application also lists "equity zones" in Roanoke where a third of the scooters will be deployed, including the West End, the Landsdowne public housing complex, the Lincoln Terrace area and Tazewell Avenue. BOLT also offers a 50% discount to low-income customers, the application says.
Lime also launched with a public event on a Friday, where users were taught how to ride the scooters and encouraged to wear helmets, though they aren't required. Lime deployed 100 scooters the first day and added more over the following week for a total of 400.
Users pay $1 to unlock a Lime scooter, then 23 cents a minute. BOLT has not released a pricing structure for its scooters.
A group met to run through downtown Roanoke this morning. We encountered LIME scooters blocking sidewalks on several streets. Some of them were parked next to the curb but several were in the middle of the sidewalk. As managed now, they are a nuisance. Hope we are not the first people to sue LIME and the City because one of these scooters caused an injury. It is just a matter of time before it happens.
Its not the cities fault...we need this legislated...i have seen the scooters laying in many areas of the city..just abandoned. I have seen them on the sidewalks in downtown...and had them shoit out from nowhere. Someone is going to get seriously injured.
