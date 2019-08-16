BLACKSBURG — With a year of turmoil behind it, Historic Smithfield has new leadership and its board of directors has instituted a number of changes.
The Smithfield-Preston Foundation, owner and operator of the 13-acre re-creation of life on the 18th century frontier, got a new board chairman last month as well as four new board members. The board also put an end to lifetime appointments among its members.
A new executive director, Ryan Spencer, has been working on a vision for Smithfield’s future since June, including a revised approach to historical interpretation at the site. And, since August 2018, Montgomery County native Kenna Jewell has been working to expand the museum’s events schedule as program coordinator.
“I think we’re beginning a transformation that’s been in the works for several years now, basically from being a volunteer-run organization to one with a full-time professional staff,” said Charles “Skip” Fox, the newly elected chairman. “I think it’s fair to say we’d like to see it play a larger role both in the state and regionally.”
Part of that transformation will include regaining favor among some volunteers and supporters unhappy with the firing last summer of a popular museum administrator.
Controversy of historical proportions
April Martin, then known as April Danner, was terminated without warning in July 2018 and escorted from the property by two board members and an attorney. Days later, 20 demonstrators, some in period costumes, protested the firing outside a foundation board meeting on the Virginia Tech campus.
About 80 Smithfield donors, volunteers and former board members signed letters of support for Martin. An exodus of volunteers and board members followed.
An interim executive director, Jim Mullins, was hired in October but left after two months on the job. He resigned in a strongly worded letter that was critical of the board generally and of the leadership of past chairman William “Bill” Foster in particular.
Last month, Foster stepped down as chairman, and the 17-member board elected Charles “Skip” Fox to replace him. Fox has served on the board since 2013.
Foster, who was named to the board in 2004, had held the chairman position since 2010. He is one of three longtime board members who had been granted lifetime terms on the board.
The other two were retired Virginia Tech Vice President for Alumni Relations Tom Tillar and Giles County businessman Ray Scott.
Last month, the board revised its bylaws to do away with those perpetual appointments.
Foster, Tillar and Scott agreed to dissolving their legacy appointments and will leave the board in the next three years, Fox said. After a year away, they will be eligible for reappointment. This is the same term limit structure applied to other board members.
“We want to encourage getting new ideas and getting more people involved in Smithfield,” Fox said. “And you want to encourage fresh leadership.”
Foster wrote in an email that he welcomes the changes, and that he will remain on the board’s executive committee for now. He did not respond to a request for an interview but did provide a written statement.
“I have been discussing with the Board of Directors electing a new Chairman for three or four years,” Foster wrote in an email. “I intend to remain very active at Smithfield working with Skip and Ryan through the transition and on special projects.
“I’m very much enjoying the recent advances that have been accomplished and looking forward to the years ahead,” Foster added.
During Foster’s tenure as chairman, he was widely credited with growing the foundation’s endowment and raising funds for Smithfield. Under his leadership, there was substantial new construction on the property, including a pavilion that brings in rental revenues.
But Smithfield has also had four top administrators in the past five years, some of whom described Foster as sometimes over-involved in day-to-day operations.
Over the past year, there also has been significant board turnover.
Five members — former state Del. Joseph Yost; retired businessman Ron Green; retired Appalachian studies professor Jean Haskell; Virginia Tech human development professor Laura Prouty Sands; and Roanoke businesswoman Debbie Petrine — have stepped down. None agreed to speak publicly about their reasons.
According to federal tax filings, foundation revenues dropped from $278,939 in 2016-17 to $182,283 in 2017-18. It was one of the largest decreases posted by the organization since 2011, when it reported revenues of $82,313.
While the foundation’s year-to-year revenues and expenses have fluctuated since 1998, revenues have generally increased each year since 2011.
The year 2014 was a special case. Then, the foundation took ownership of the historical property from the nonprofit Preservation Virginia and posted revenues of $2,460,329. The following year, the foundation reported revenues of $173,985, up from $117,984 in 2013.
An unknown number of volunteers and supporters also left the organization last year.
But, with new staff and board leadership, Smithfield is crafting an ambitious vision for its future.
Common goals
Four new foundation board members have been seated. They are: Blacksburg business attorney Jeff Mitchell; Virginia Tech alumna Carol Ann Sumichrast; Blacksburg native Ann Stuart Cassell; and Frank Akers, a California businessman with Southwest Virginia roots.
And leaders have set themselves the task of mending relationships with former volunteers and supporters.
To anyone who left unhappy last year, Fox said: “We hope they come back; we would love to see them.”
Spencer has already talked with some people “who have worked with us in the past, who still might have an interest in working with us,” he said. “I’m sure those conversations will be happening, probably for years to come.
“Hopefully we can keep everyone focused on a common goal,” he added. “And where there are differences in the future, we’ll be able to set those aside for a common goal.”
Spencer came to Smithfield in June from Dearborn, Michigan, where he worked for more than a decade at The Henry Ford, a history and education center dedicated to American inventors and innovations.
Although he was raised in a small town north of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Southwest Virginia has familiar echoes.
“Everybody I grew up with were people who relocated from Appalachia. I grew up in a town where I had no idea there was such a thing as unsweetened iced tea. I went to a Southern Baptist church,” Spencer said. “I grew up on biscuits and gravy — all that stuff.”
He’s already got big ideas for the little museum tucked into Virginia Tech’s campus, including boosting its annual visitor numbers. Currently, fewer than 10,000 people a year come to the museum grounds.
“I really think through reimagined programming, through other forms of engagement, we can reasonably expect 25,000 to 30,000 people in a few years,” Spencer said.
He’s even worked with the board to change Smithfield’s mission statement.
“We’re focusing on certain traits of all the folks who lived here, certainly including the Prestons, but not just including the Prestons,” he said. “We want to talk about courage. We want to talk about leadership and education and things that could be good touch points to people visiting in 2020 or hopefully 2030.”
Spencer said he plans to begin work soon on a new interpretive plan for the museum based on professional best practices, as well as an overall master plan for the historic property to include a future visitor’s center. Spencer said he hopes to have made progress on all these goals within five years.
Rather than overseeing day-to-day operations, Fox said the board is giving Spencer room to craft a shared vision for Smithfield’s future.
“Part of the purpose of the board is really to encourage Ryan on these things, provide him support and see what we can do to accomplish what he’d like to do,” Fox said.
Fox declined to name Spencer’s salary for now. It will be disclosed on next year’s tax filing, which is open to public inspection under federal rules.
A ticket to history
Spencer and program coordinator Jewell have begun work to increase visitor numbers.
Jewell came to Smithfield last August after a stint in the education department of Roanoke’s Virginia Museum of Transportation. Part of her charge is raising Smithfield’s profile as a destination for regional visitors, as well as finding ways to draw past visitors and locals back again and again.
“I think we’re perfectly poised to be a great educational resource but also a ... resource center for people in the community to come out during holidays and just during the week to just do stuff on the grounds,” Jewell said. “We don’t want it to be just limited to just special events on certain days.”
Jewell said she’s working on expanding the coming Halloween event into a two-day fall festival that will draw a range of age groups for interactive programming. Smithfield Yuletide, the new name for the museum’s Christmas celebration, promises to be more elaborate.
Online ticketing will be available for the first time, Spencer said. And there’s even talk of food trucks on the grounds.
Smithfield was a large plantation built on the Appalachian frontier circa 1774 by the American patriot family of Col. William Preston and his wife, Susanna.
Their descendants were governors of Virginia and helped establish a college that would become Virginia Tech.
Visitors may tour the living history museum from spring through December.