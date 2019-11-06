A Blacksburg company with strong Virginia Tech ties will fight so-called superbugs thanks to new funds.
Techulon Inc., a firm that spun out of research from the university’s College of Science, clinched $785,000 from a Boston-based nonprofit to develop a drug that targets bacteria that have grown resistant to antibiotics.
Widespread use of antibiotics have helped some strains of bacteria become immune to abilities to prevent infections. Drug-resistant bacteria are among the greatest threats to global health, the World Health Organization and other groups say.
The two bacteria Techulon hopes to target pose a particular threat for patients in hospital dsettings with weakened immune systems. One of those germs has been dubbed the “Iraqibacter” because of its prevalence among soldiers after the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq.
Techulon will use the money to come up with medicine that disables specific genes in the superbug that cause infection.
The funding comes from CARB-X, a group affiliated with Boston University that invests in projects focused on drug-resistant bacteria. CARB-X is funded through international charities and government money from the U.S., U.K. and Germany.
Techulon, located in the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, was founded in 2006 by advisory board members of the College of Science. In 2013, the company announced it had received $1.9 million from DARPA, the government agency that funded the Internet, towards its approach to fighting superbugs.
