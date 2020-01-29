A Blacksburg doctor who was locked up and fined for defrauding his drug vendor was convicted Wednesday of new charges alleging insurance fraud, controlled substances violations and witness tampering.
Jurors deliberated for a portion of the afternoon before they found vein surgeon Frank Craig Purpera Jr. guilty of all counts in Roanoke federal court. Prosecutors have now completed two trials — the first was in early 2018 — exposing criminal violations at Purpera’s Virginia Vein Institute, which closed on South Main Street in Blacksburg in 2017.
Purpera, 44, had become the target of a criminal investigation by fall 2016 for purchasing the painkiller oxycodone in high amounts compared to other Southwest Virginia physicians, even though his website advertised that his treatments were painless. In the first case, he was fined $34,000 and sentenced to 20 months in prison for multiple counts of defrauding his drug vendor. State officials suspended his license to practice medicine.
Purpera could still have time left to serve when he's sentenced later this year on the new convictions. It was unclear Wednesday how much additional time could be imposed.
The jury found Purpera guilty of illegal distribution of controlled substances for prescribing the pain reliever Percocet, the stimulant Adderral and the sleep aid Ambien to his wife 56 times between mid-2014 and fall 2016, the month that Drug Enforcement Administration investigators showed up unannounced and started asking questions. Federal law requires doctors who prescribe controlled substances do so only for a legitimate medical purpose and while adhering to generally recognized good medical practices. Rebecca Mosig testified that the painkillers her husband supplied controlled severe pain from a major, incurable condition; that the stimulant cleared up the side effect of mental fogginess; and that the sleep aid enabled her to rest. Purpera testified that he never prescribed or dispensed a single pill that he did not believe was medically necessary.
But prosecutors said they presented evidence he skipped necessary examinations and prepared false records. Without a bona fide doctor-patient relationship, his prescribing to his wife broke the law, according to prosecutors. Virginia law restricts physicians from treating family members except in emergencies.
The health care fraud charges accused Purpera of submitting false entries to insurers to inflate revenue between February 2014 and January 2018. “Every employee who testified said they were falsifying patient charts,” Randy Ramseyer, an assistant U.S. attorney, told jurors.
In addition, Purpera was found guilty of two counts of witness tampering. He was accused of urging two employees to tell law enforcement officials that they didn’t know anything about alleged crimes in the office.
