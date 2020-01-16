The former Mick-or-Mack grocery store in Grandin Village is set to become a bike store.
The Cardinal Bicycle shop at 1502 Grandin Road will close, and the business will move to the 11,000-square-foot building on Winborne Street, according to a news release from the company. Plans for the new space are still in the design phase.
“I’m thrilled to grow Cardinal while honoring the iconic Mick or Mack,” owner Whit Ellerman said in the statement. “My goal is to build on Cardinal’s 43 year reputation of being a reliable, approachable shop for all riders, and continue to make riding bikes fun and accessible to everyone.”
The Mick-or-Mack property was sold to South Jefferson LLC, which is also affiliated with the River and Rail restaurant in South Roanoke, for $610,000 on Jan. 6. The longtime neighborhood grocery store, which opened in the mid-1950s, closed Dec. 31.
Cardinal plans to close its Grandin Road store Jan. 25, according to the news release. It expanded to that space, which was previously home to Starlight Bikes, in 2019. Clearance sales will begin Monday.
The original Cardinal store on Orange Avenue will remain open and continue serving the Roanoke cycling community, which the company has done since 1977.
