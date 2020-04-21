The two largest legal groups in the Roanoke Valley participated in a joint process to review candidates for a judicial opening, but each has endorsed a separate candidate.
The bar associations for Roanoke and Salem-Roanoke County used a six-member panel to interview the 12 local lawyers who wished to be considered for support to fill a vacancy in the juvenile and domestic relations court for the 23rd Judicial Circuit. That position was left open by the recent appointment of Judge Onzlee Ware to sit in the circuit court.
The Salem-Roanoke County Bar Association said Friday it is recommending Adam Moseley for the bench.
On Monday, the Roanoke Bar Association said it endorses Heather Ferguson.
Moseley, after graduating law school, joined the Navy Judge Advocate General Corps and was deployed multiple times until 2009. Locally, he has been in private practice for more than a decade, and in 2014, he founded the Moseley Law Firm. He is the president of the Salem-Roanoke County Bar Association and has served as a substitute judge in both general district and juvenile and domestic relations courts since 2017.
Ferguson, a former Franklin County assistant prosecutor, has been an assistant city attorney in Roanoke since 2002, representing the Department of Social Services. She also serves on the Court Improvement Program Advisory Committee, teaching legal principles and foster care timelines to social workers and special advocates, and she speaks to community groups about DSS functions, including foster care and child protective services.
According to the joint review by the two bar associations, Ferguson and Moseley were each deemed highly recommended.
Both associations voted remotely, via teleconference, according to a news release.
The other candidates interviewed by the joint committee were Roanoke Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney David Billingsley, Salem Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Bowers, Roanoke County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Ashley Sweet, and several lawyers in private practice: Kelli Boyer, L. Brad Bradford, Lalita Brim-Poindexter, James Cargill, Jeffrey Dorsey, Melvin Hill and Kristen Johnstone.
Bar associations can make recommendations, but the decision largely lies with the Virginia General Assembly. Last month, in filling the vacancy left by the retirement of Circuit Court Judge William Broadhurst, it promoted Ware, making him the first black circuit court judge in the city. Both bar associations had endorsed current Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge Leisa Ciaffone, but she did not receive an invitation from the committee that conducts judicial interviews.
The General Assembly could fill the vacancy in an upcoming session that begins Wednesday in Richmond, but it is not yet known whether that matter will be addressed.
If the General Assembly adjourns without filling the current vacancy, the 23rd Circuit Court judges could create an interim judicial appointment until the next assembly session.
