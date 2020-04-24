Three banks that serve Southwest Virginia socked away large sums of money as they anticipate the pandemic response jamming the economy.
The parent company of National Bank of Blacksburg, National Bankshares, set aside an additional $479,000, reflecting its risk of higher lending losses attributable to the pandemic, a news release said.
The bank added $200,000 to its loan-loss reserve during the same quarter last year, its report said.
Banks commonly increase reserves in more difficult times. But each dollar retained in case of loan non-payment reduces a bank’s pretax income. Still, the banks were profitable.
National Bankshares, with assets of $1.3 billion, earned net income of $3.98 million, or 61 cents a common share, during the quarter that ended March 31, bank officials reported.
The companies that operate Danville-based American National Bank & Trust and Nashville-based Pinnacle Bank took similar steps.
American National Bankshares set aside $953,000 during the just-completed quarter, citing increases in unemployment claims and declines in retail sales, a release said. It had set aside $462,000 at the end of March 2019. It is about twice the size of National Bank of Blacksburg after having bought Roanoke-based HomeTown Bank last year and has assets of $2.5 billion.
American National earned $8.5 million, or 77 cents a common share, during the quarter, its report said.
Another player in the regional banking market is $29-billion Pinnacle Financial Partners. In 2017 it acquired BNC Bank, which had previously bought Roanoke-based Valley Bank. Pinnacle set aside $99.9 million but still posted what president and CEO Terry Turner called an “excellent quarter,” according to a release and a transcript of a conference call with investors provided by Seeking Alpha. Pinnacle added $7.2 million to reserves in case of loan-related losses in the same quarter a year ago, its release said.
Pinnacle earned $28.4 million, or 37 cents a common share, during the quarter, bank officials said.
Brad Denardo, president and CEO at National Bank of Blacksburg, called the pandemic’s business effects widespread but said the three worst-hit industry segments at this time appear to be hotels, restaurants and retailing. “Our priority is helping our customers and our communities get through this crisis while protecting the health and well-being of our employees and the people we serve,” he said in a prepared release.
Like other banks, National Bank has instituted virus controls in branches and employee work areas, kept drive-through lanes open, limited public access to lobbies and emphasized electronic banking, the release said.
Denaro learned Friday that the U.S. Small Business Administration planned to resume processing applications for the Paycheck Protection Program on Monday. The program previously ran out of money, but will resume with fresh funding approved this week by Congress. The SBA planned this weekend to shore up its computer systems for the expected heavy traffic, Denardo was told. National Bank employees will get the weekend off for the first time in about three weeks, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.