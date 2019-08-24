The heath care system believe consolidating services at three coalfields hospitals will eliminate competition and improve delivery of care.

By the numbers

Norton Community Hospital

129 licensed beds

Of these:

39 acute care beds are in use with an average daily census of 24 patients

12 ICU beds are available with an average daily census of 5 patients

7 family birthing rooms are available and are use 2 or 3 times a week

11 inpatient rehabilitation beds are in use with an average daily census of 7 patients

About 55 patients daily use the emergency room

Mountain View Regional Medical Center

74 dually licensed beds

12 acute care beds are in use with an average daily census of 5 or 6 patients

44 long-term care beds are available with 32 in use

18 or 19 patients a day use the emergency room

Lonesome Pine Hospital

60 licensed beds

12 acute care beds in use with an average daily census of 6 or 7 patients

Family birthing rooms are used 2 or 3 times a week, sometimes 0

51 patients a day use the emergency room. Of those, 43 percent live in Lee County